Biden urged to cancel the Senate filibuster for the sake of the adoption of the law on the rights of voters

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris criticized the Republican Party, speaking in Atlanta in support of the adoption of legislation on the right to vote.

President Joe Biden delivered a speech in Atlanta on the adoption of voter rights legislation that has stalled in Congress, saying that Democratic lawmakers should make serious changes to the rules of the Senate in order to overcome Republican opposition.

Calling the adoption of this bill a “battle for the soul of America,” Biden put the protection of voting rights on a par with the struggle waged against racial segregation by the legendary American human rights activist Martin Luther King.

The President also drew a parallel with the struggle against the forces behind the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2020, carried out by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Biden called the events of January 6 an “attempted coup.”

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited the grave of Luther King, the ceremony was attended by the family of the human rights activist who was killed in 1968 in Memphis.

After that, the President and Vice President addressed the students of Clark University and Morehouse College, two educational institutions with a historically African-American contingent of students. Biden and Harris called on lawmakers to pass the Voting Rights Act, which is currently stalled in the Senate due to opposition from the Republican Party.

“Not a single Republican has shown the courage to stand up to a losing president to protect the right of Americans to vote. None of them,” Biden said, referring to Donald Trump.

The President said that if Democrats fail to get the bill passed, then Democratic senators will have to “change the rules, including getting rid of the filibuster.”

Filibuster is the rule of voting in the Senate, which requires obtaining a qualified majority of votes for the adoption of most bills – 60 out of 100 instead of a simple majority (at least 51 out of 100 votes).

“Unfortunately, the United States Senate, conceived as the greatest deliberative body, has turned into a shell of itself,” Biden said.

For the first time, the President so unequivocally and directly demanded to change the rules of the Senate, although before that he also expressed support for the cancellation of the filibuster for the implementation of several points of his election campaign.

“Listen to me carefully,” Biden said, “The battle for America’s soul is not over yet. We must be strong and stick together so that January 6 does not mark the end of our democracy, but would be the beginning of [its] revival.”

“Adopt the law on freedom of voting. Adopt it now to prevent the suppression of [the rights of] voters,” the president said, addressing Democratic lawmakers.