Biden: we are building the American economy for the 21st century

The President noted that last year the country showed the fastest growth in 40 years.

U.S. President Joe Biden made a statement on the economic results of the first year of his presidency.

“The GDP figures for the first year of my presidency demonstrate that we are finally building the American economy for the 21st century with the fastest economic growth in almost four decades, as well as with the largest annual job growth in American history. For the first time in 20 years, our economy grew faster than China’s,” the President stressed.

“This is not an accident,” Biden continued. –My economic strategy is to create good jobs for Americans, rebuild our manufacturing industry, and strengthen supply chains domestically to help our companies become more competitive.”

“Today, Americans are finding jobs with higher pay and better conditions. The number of dismissals is approaching a record low level–” the President noted. “Companies are investing in new production lines and factories here in the United States: Intel’s facilities in Ohio and GM’s in Michigan were recently announced.”

“We are building the future in America again,” the head of the White House stressed.

“The number of new applications for registration of small enterprises has increased by more than 30 percent since 2019–” the president said. “Americans are dreaming again and believe in themselves and in America.”

“We are finally building the American economy for the 21st century, and I urge Congress to maintain this momentum by passing laws to make America more competitive, strengthen our supply chains, strengthen our manufacturing and stimulate innovation, invest in our families and clean energy, and reduce food costs,” President Biden concluded.