Biden: we must ensure that the events of January 6, 2021 will never happen again

Today is the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at an event on Thursday to mark the first anniversary of the attack on the Capitol.

Addressing the country, the President stressed that the events of January 6, 2021 should never happen again.

He also noted that the previous U.S. president spread a web of lies about the 2020 presidential election. Biden stated that his predecessor as president became the first president in the history of the country who refused to recognize the election results and the will of the American people.

Biden called Trump a threat to democracy, warning that his false allegations of vote fraud could undermine the rule of law and influence future elections.

“We must absolutely clearly understand where the truth is and where the lie is. The truth is this: the former president of the United States of America created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 elections. He did it because he puts power above principles,” Biden said.

“He can’t accept that he lost,” he added.

“The former president and his supporters decided that the only way for them to win was to suppress your votes and disrupt our elections,” Biden continued.

He also stated that there is currently a “battle for the soul of America” and a struggle between the forces of democracy and autocracy at home and abroad.

The President also stressed that those who broke into the Capitol on January 6 last year sought to undermine the U.S. Constitution.

Trump said after Biden’s speech that the current president used his name “to split America even more.”

During his speech, Biden expressed strong disagreement with the claims that the United States needs an authoritarian leader, a “strong hand.” He stressed that such an approach contradicts the very essence of American traditions.

In pre-published excerpts from Biden’s speech, it is noted that the United States needs to decide what kind of country they want to be.

“Will we be a country that recognizes violence as the norm? Will we be a country that allows politicians to cancel the legitimate will of the people? Will we be a country that lives under the rays of truth or under the shadow of lies? the text of the speech says. –We cannot afford to be such a country.”

As White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said yesterday, Biden intends to state in his speech that his predecessor Donald Trump bears “special responsibility” for the January 6 attack.

“He will give a decisive rebuff to the lies that the former president is spreading in an attempt to mislead the American people and his supporters and distract from his own role in what happened,” Psaki said, adding that the president would emphasize “the importance of a peaceful transfer of power.”

Answering a question about whether Biden is going to mention Trump by name, Psaki said that the final text of the speech has not yet been agreed, but noted: “I think people will understand who he means.”