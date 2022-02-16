Biden will ask Congress for more than $770 billion in the defense budget for 2023

BY Ivan Maltsev
Biden will ask Congress for more than $770 billion in the defense budget for 2023

Reuters said that among the main priorities of the Pentagon will be the allocation of funds for the construction of new ships, the strengthening of space forces, the development of missile launch warning systems, as well as the modernization of the nuclear triad.

The U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to request from the U.S. Congress more than $770 billion in the Pentagon budget for the next fiscal year, 2023, which will begin in the U.S. on October 1. This was reported on Wednesday by Reuters, citing sources.

According to these data, negotiations are currently underway within the administration between the White House and the Pentagon regarding the final amount.

Agency sources said that among the main priorities of the Pentagon will be the allocation of funds for the construction of new ships, the strengthening of space forces, the development of missile launch warning systems, as well as the modernization of the nuclear triad. In addition, the Pentagon plans to continue investing in the development of weapons necessary for conducting a potential war against China and Russia in the future, one of the sources said.

In the spring of 2021, the Biden administration requested $753 billion from the Democrat-controlled Congress for defense needs. During the consultations, this amount was increased. As a result, on December 27, 2021, Biden signed the country’s defense budget for the 2022 fiscal year (began on October 1, 2021) in the amount of about $ 770 billion.

