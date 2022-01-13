Biden will send medical teams to six states to assist in the fight against COVID-19

The list of states to be assisted includes New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Ohio, Michigan and New Mexico.

U.S. President Joe Biden will send medical teams to six states of the country to assist local doctors in countering the COVID-19 epidemic. The corresponding announcement the president will make on Thursday during a speech at the White House on the measures taken by his administration in connection with the new wave of COVID-19 in the country.

According to the publication, the list of states to be assisted includes New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Ohio, Michigan and New Mexico. Medical staff in hospitals in these states can no longer cope with the influx of COVID-19 patients caused by the rapid spread of the omicron strain.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released data according to which the daily incidence of COVID in the country has almost tripled over the past two weeks.

On Tuesday, CNN, citing data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, reported a record number of hospitalized in the country with a diagnosis of COVID-19 – 145.9 thousand. The previous anti-record was set on January 14 last year, when the total number of hospitalized with coronavirus in the United States amounted to more than 142.2 thousand.

On Monday, Reuters reported that a record daily increase in the number of infections has been recorded in the United States since the beginning of the pandemic among all countries of the world – more than 1.13 million cases. In general, in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University, the number of infected has already reached more than 63.2 million, 844,562 people have died. The country continues to occupy the first place in the world in these two indicators.

Local media note that the coronavirus pandemic is rapidly becoming one of the most acute problems of the Biden administration. The President assured his fellow citizens six months ago that the country is on the verge of victory over the pandemic, and since then the situation with COVID-19 has only worsened even more.