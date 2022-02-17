Bill Gates believes that Omicron will be the last acute phase of the pandemic

At the same time, the Microsoft founder fears that soon everyone will forget about this pandemic and switch to other crises.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates believes that the Omicron strain of coronavirus will be the last acute phase of the pandemic and will lead to its end. He expressed this opinion in an interview published on Thursday with the German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung.

“I hope that the wave [of morbidity] caused by the Omicron strain of coronavirus will be the last acute phase [of the pandemic],” Gates said. At the same time, he expressed fears that soon everyone will forget about this pandemic and switch to other crises.

“That’s why the message now should sound like this: we should all prepare wisely [for other pandemics],” the American businessman stressed, noting that investments in pandemic preparedness are small compared to the damage from it.

Gates believes that it is necessary to invest money in three main areas: monitoring of possible outbreaks of infections, international research related to the diagnosis and treatment of patients, as well as the development of health systems. “This pandemic has become a tragedy for everyone. We were lucky, she could have been ten times more dangerous,” he summed up.

Earlier it was reported that the founder of Microsoft Corporation wrote a book called “How to Prevent the Next Pandemic.” In it, the entrepreneur described the steps by which it is possible to avoid pandemics in the future, as well as to provide better medical care for all people on the planet. The book is expected to be published on May 3.