Bill Gates called for a new industrial revolution to save the Earth

Microsoft founder and billionaire Bill Gates published a keynote article on Wired urging governments and businesses to take action to create a green economy and reduce greenhouse emissions.

According to Gates, the new industrial revolution will lead to the fact that entrepreneurs will change the way businesses around the world.

“We need new ways to grow food, make things, move around, generate electricity, heat and cool our buildings without emitting greenhouse gases,” Gates wrote.

The billionaire admitted that this is a very ambitious, yet achievable goal. He stressed that the days when “governments and corporations could make down-to-earth promises” and do nothing are over. Now, according to Gates, businessmen and political leaders around the world have to provide concrete plans to reduce emissions. The Microsoft founder also noted that investors will continue to move away from technologies that affect climate change. In his opinion, there is already a tendency in the world in which private capital is investing more and more funds in the energy transition.

“We will also see how the private and public sectors use their purchasing power to create new markets for green products, such as pledging to buy a fleet of electric vehicles, use cleaner steel and cement for their construction projects, and get more electricity from zero carbon sources. As consumption of these products increases, their markets will mature, which will stimulate innovation and drive down prices, ”Gates suggested.

He predicted that in 2022, global governments and the private sector will create new operating models that will accelerate the transition to a clean economy.

“I look forward to the coming year and believe that we are only at the beginning of a revolution that will be based on clean technologies of the next generation,” concluded the billionaire.