It became known that the founder of Microsoft was vaccinated against coronavirus! Bill Gates announced this on Twitter.

“One of the advantages of being 65 is the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine. I got my first dose this week and I feel great,” Gates wrote.

However, Bill did not disclose which drug he was injected with. So, in America, vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and from Moderna have been approved. Both are two-component.