Biodegradable corn based film helps food last longer

Scientists have developed an antibacterial and biodegradable corn based film. It is environmentally friendly and helps products to last longer.

Despite the fact that many people are starving, most of the food is thrown away. It deteriorates too quickly. The new packaging material made from natural materials extends the shelf life of products and also degrades easily. It was created by scientists from Harvard University and Singapore Nanyang Technological University (NTU). It looks like regular transparent film. A research article was recently published in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.

The authors of the development used the electrospinning method. It allows you to obtain polymer fibers as a result of the action of electrostatic forces on an electrically charged jet of solution or melt (in this case, from corn protein). The electrospinning method makes it possible to obtain polymer fibers with a diameter of several hundred nanometers.

In addition to corn protein, the film contains starch, cellulose and other naturally occurring polymers. These fibers are loaded with natural antibacterial compounds like thyme, citric acid and acetic acid.

When food is wrapped with film, such as meat, fish, fruits or vegetables, antibacterial compounds remain inside the fibers. However, if the humidity rises or certain enzymes are produced by “harmful” bacteria, these compounds are automatically released. They kill germs, bacteria and any fungi that spoil your food.