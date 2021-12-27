Biologist Edward Wilson has died

The scientist was 92 years old.

American biologist and writer Edward Osborne Wilson died on Sunday at the age of 92. This was reported on Monday on the website of the E. O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation.

“The Edward O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation is deeply saddened to announce the passing of an outstanding scientist, naturalist, writer, teacher and our inspirer, Edward O. Wilson,” the message reads.

Edward O. Wilson died on December 26 in Burlington, Massachusetts. The cause of death is not called.

Wilson’s main area of scientific interest was the study of ants, he discovered and described more than 400 of their species. In addition, he has written more than 30 books and hundreds of scientific articles. The scientist has been awarded many prizes and awards. He twice won the Pulitzer Prize for his works “On Human Nature” (1979) and “The Ants” (1991), received awards in the United States and other countries.