Biologists have found the smallest land snails. Five individuals are placed on one grain of sand

Scientists from Hungary have found the smallest snails that live on land. They live in limestone crevices and cannot be seen with the naked eye.

Researchers have discovered a new species of snails – according to their data, these are the smallest snails found on land. The Angustopila psammion shell, found in cave deposits in northern Vietnam, is only 0.48 mm high and has a shell volume of only 0.036 mm³. This means that a grain of sand can hold up to five individuals.

To find them, Barna Pall-Gergely, a taxonomist at the Eotvos Lorand Research Network in Budapest, Hungary, and his colleagues collected soil samples from caves and placed them in a bucket of water. They then removed the floating debris, dried it, sieved it, and examined it under a microscope. “I cleaned the sinks under the microscope with very precise brushes, which are used by the manicurist,” the scientist noted.

Snails probably didn’t live in caves, Pall-Gergely says. “We assume that the sediment got in through cracks in the rock because it contains the discolored, opaque shells of terrestrial gastropods that live on the surface. Presumably, live snails live deep in limestone crevices next to or on root systems. ”

In the sea, scientists have already found smaller snails – the record holder is Ammonicera minortalis, whose diameter ranges from 0.34 mm to 0.46 mm. This is the minimum shell size required to accommodate at least one egg.

Researchers also found another new snail in Laos, they named it Angustopila coprologos, which means “dung collector” in Greek. The snail is only 0.51 mm high and lays tiny granules of dirt – possibly its own feces – in radial lines on the surface of the shell.