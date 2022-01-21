Blinken announced Biden’s readiness for a new meeting with Putin

BY Ivan Maltsev
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the President of the United States Joe Biden is fully ready to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin if it will help resolve the crisis.

“If the meeting, interaction for the advancement of affairs and the conversation between the two presidents seem useful and productive, we are fully ready to do it… If we and Russia conclude that the best way to resolve the problem is through dialogue between them, we are definitely ready to do it,” Blinken said at a press conference.

