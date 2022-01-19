Blinken arrived in Ukraine amid fears that Russia is planning an invasion

The promptly organized visit of the head of American diplomacy will take place a week after the unsuccessful negotiations in Geneva.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Ukraine for talks with President Vladimir Zelensky amid lingering fears that Russia is planning an invasion of the neighboring country.

“We are at the stage when Russia can launch an attack on Ukraine at any moment,” a senior Department of State official said, adding that the United States continues to “prepare for a different outcome” if Moscow decides to launch a new military aggression against Ukraine.

Russia continued its troop buildup and harsh rhetoric against Ukraine, transferring its troops to Belarus over the weekend.

“Diplomacy is not dead,” the aforementioned Department of State official said during a telephone briefing with reporters on Tuesday, adding that “the American side believes that diplomacy is the only way to successfully resolve this conflict.”

Blinken had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, during which he stressed “the importance of further movement along the diplomatic path to de-escalate tensions around the deeply alarming buildup of Russian troops in and near Ukraine,” the Department of State said in a statement about this conversation.

“The Secretary of State reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the United States to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and stressed that any discussion of European security issues should take place with the participation of NATO allies and European partners, including Ukraine,” the statement reads.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Department of State said that during an operationally organized trip, Blinken will meet with President Zelensky and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba in Kyiv on Wednesday.

After that, Blinken will travel to Berlin, where he will meet with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock “to discuss recent diplomatic contacts with Russia and joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine,” the Department of State said in a statement.

The concentration of about 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine’s eastern border has raised fears that Moscow is planning military action against its neighbor.

A U.S. congressional delegation visited Kyiv on Monday to express support for Ukraine amid the confrontation with Russia.

Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar told: “There are Democrats and Republicans of completely different political views among us who say that we support Ukraine. And if Vladimir Putin decides to follow this treacherous anti-democratic way of invading this country, it will result in harsh and prompt sanctions.”

Republican Senator Kevin Cramer told: “The United States will not sit idly by, remaining a bystander if something happens. What we want to do is prevent this. We want to be a deterrent.”