The head of the Department of State called on Australia to resist this together.

The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said China’s desire to become the leading military, economic, diplomatic and political power in the world, as well as that the U.S. and Australia should resist this. He made a corresponding statement on Friday in an interview with the leading Australian edition of The Australian.

According to Blinken, the strategic ambitions of the Chinese government “have expanded so much that now it seeks not just to dominate, but to establish a new world order,” challenging the United States, its allies and the “rules-based international order.” “There is no doubt that China is striving to become a leading military, economic, diplomatic and political power not only in the region, but also in the world. In recent years, we have seen that the Chinese authorities are acting more aggressively both inside the country and in the region,” Blinken said, noting that the United States, Australia and their like-minded people should resist this.

The head of the Department of State stressed that neither the United States nor Australia “are trying to restrain the growth and development of China, but defend liberal values and the order that they challenge.” In this regard, he noted that the new cooperation between Moscow and Beijing, although “creates some problems, but is not something new.” According to Blinken, “the alliance of democracies is always much stronger than the union of dictatorships, which are both Russia and China.” “They maintain a dialogue [with each other], but we also talk, work and coordinate our efforts with dozens of allies and partners through NATO, through the EU, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and, of course, here in the Indo-Pacific region <…>, we are constantly creating new coalitions and partnerships, such as Quad [Quadrilateral Dialogue on the security of Australia, India, the USA and Japan] or AUKUS [trilateral partnership of Australia, Great Britain and the USA in the field of security] <…> and this is a very strong system of voluntary alliances,” he said.

The events within the framework of the fourth meeting of the foreign ministers of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue countries are held in Melbourne, Australia, from February 10 to 12. As expected, these days, in addition to the two-hour Quad meeting scheduled for Friday evening, a number of bilateral ministerial meetings will be held, as well as meetings with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.