Blinken believes that sanctions against Belarus will remain until the end of “repression”

The U.S. authorities do not intend to lift the sanctions imposed against Belarus until Washington considers that “repression” has stopped in the republic and all “political prisoners” have been released. This is stated in a written statement by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

As it states, “the regime of [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko is currently holding more than a thousand political prisoners.” According to the U.S. Secretary of State, we are talking about “Belarusians from all walks of life who were detained and imprisoned only because they peacefully exercised their rights to freedom of speech and assembly in response to the rigged elections and abuses of the Lukashenka regime.”

“Since August 2020, the United States, in coordination with allies and partners, has imposed five blocks of sanctions against officials and supporters of the brutal regime of Lukashenka. These sanctions will remain in place until the authorities stop the incessant repression against the Belarusian people, including releasing all political prisoners unconditionally,” Blinken added.

As Lukashenka stated earlier this month, Belarus can respond to the threats and mentoring tone of representatives of the U.S. Department of State to the republic.