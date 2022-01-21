Blinken called the condition for a U.S. military response

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had warned Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that any crossing of the Ukrainian border by the Russian military would meet an extremely tough response from the United States and its allies.

“I conveyed the position of the United States and our allies and partners in Europe that we stand firmly with Ukraine and support its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We have stated clearly: if any Russian military crosses the border with Ukraine, it will be considered an invasion. They will be met with a quick, tough and unified response from the United States and our partners and allies,” Blinken said following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Russia has repeatedly rejected accusations of “aggressive actions” by the West and Ukraine, stating that it does not threaten anyone and is not going to attack anyone, and statements about “Russian aggression” are used as an excuse to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders. The Russian Foreign Ministry previously noted that Western statements about “Russian aggression” and the possibility of helping Kyiv defend itself from it are both ridiculous and dangerous.

At the same time, Kyiv and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged intensification of “aggressive actions” by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia moves troops within its territory and at its discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone.