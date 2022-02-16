Blinken congratulated Lithuania on Independence Day

The Secretary of State noted the joint efforts of the United States and Lithuania to protect against threats to sovereignty and promote human rights.

The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated the residents of Lithuania on Independence Day and assured them that the United States is “unshakable” in its close relations with Lithuania, a strong NATO ally.

“Together we deter and defend ourselves against threats to our sovereignty and security, continue active cooperation in promoting human rights around the world and respond decisively to the actions of those who try to suppress fundamental freedoms, undermine democracy and resort to economic coercion,” Blinken said in a statement.

“We also work together to protect our values and economies from attempts to undermine the rules-based international order,” he added.

“By expanding our partnership in the next century of our relations, we hope to deepen our cooperation in order to strengthen transatlantic ties, from which our peoples benefit,” the Secretary of State stressed.