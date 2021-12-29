Blinken discussed with Zelensky the settlement in the east of Ukraine

BY Ivan Maltsev
The Secretary of State assured the Ukrainian president of unwavering support from the United States.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Wednesday, the press service of the Department of State reported.

As reported in the official statement of the department, Blinken assured Zelensky that the United States is unwavering in support of Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s borders.

The interlocutors also discussed efforts for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and upcoming diplomatic negotiations with Russia.

Earlier, the Department of State said that the United States and allied countries are united in their determination to hold Moscow accountable in the event of aggression against Ukraine, but all NATO partners are also united in their readiness to begin active diplomatic negotiations with Russia.

Kyiv and the West accuse Moscow of concentrating a significant number of military personnel near the Ukrainian borders in order to prepare for a possible invasion.

Russia denies that it is planning an attack, accusing Ukraine and the United States of destabilizing the situation, and demands security guarantees, referring to NATO’s expansion to the east.

