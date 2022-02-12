Blinken expressed readiness for dialogue with the Russian Federation on the way out of the crisis only with de-escalation

The U.S. Secretary of State noted that Washington and its allies “will quickly impose tough and large-scale sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine.”

The United States sees alarming signs on the Russian-Ukrainian border and is ready for dialogue with Russia, but only in the context of de-escalation. This statement was made on Saturday by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who spoke at the end of an online conference with the participation of leaders of Pacific island states held in the Republic of Fiji.

“We continue to see very alarming signs of escalation <…> at the borders of Ukraine. If Russia is really interested in resolving this crisis, created by itself, through diplomacy and dialogue, we are ready to do it, but this should happen in the context of de-escalation, and so far we have only seen an escalation on the part of Moscow,” Blinken argued.

The American diplomat once again noted that Washington and its allies “will quickly impose tough and large-scale sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine,” which, according to him, can happen “at any time.” He also said that he plans to hold a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday evening.