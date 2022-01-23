Blinken: if sanctions against Russia are imposed now, deterrence of aggression against Ukraine will be undermined

The Secretary of State recalled the inadmissibility of the loss of the deterrence effect.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday rejected the idea of imposing economic sanctions against Russia now, saying that this would undermine the West’s ability to deter potential Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The concentration of Russian troops near the borders of Ukraine has caused fears in the West that it could invade this country. The West has threatened that if this happens, it will impose sanctions with far-reaching consequences. Moscow says it has no plans to invade Ukraine.

“The purpose of these sanctions is to deter Russian aggression. If you put them into effect now, you will lose the deterrence effect,” Blinken said in an interview with the State of the Union program on CNN.

According to Blinken, if Russian troops re-enter Ukraine, carrying out aggression, it will entail a serious reaction.

Answering the question whether the hands of the United States on Ukraine are tied because they need Russia’s support in the negotiations on curbing Iran’s nuclear program, Blinken, speaking on the program “Face the Nation” on CBS, said: “Not in the least.”