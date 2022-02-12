Blinken plans to hold a telephone conversation with Lavrov

BY Ivan Maltsev
Blinken plans to hold a telephone conversation with Lavrov

The U.S. Secretary of State also said that he plans to hold a telephone conversation with British Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss on the same day.

The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he plans to hold a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday.

“I plan to emphasize the unity and decision of [the allies] when I talk to Mr. Lavrov later this evening,” Blinken said following an online conference with the Secretary of State and leaders of Pacific island states. He also said that on the same day he plans to hold a telephone conversation with British Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Blinken had requested a telephone conversation with Lavrov on Saturday.

The U.S. Secretary of State is in the Republic of Fiji on his first visit in 37 years. The main items on the agenda were the consequences of global warming and the fight against the climate crisis, support and strengthening of the region’s economy on the way to recovery after the pandemic and assistance in the aftermath of natural disasters.

