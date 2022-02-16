Blinken said he was concerned about the new charges against Navalny

The Secretary of State made the statement that “Navalny and his associates are being persecuted for their work to expose corruption among officials.”

The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that he was concerned about new allegations against Alexei Navalny.

“I am concerned about the dubious new accusations against Alexei Navalny,” the head of the U.S. Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter. According to Blinken, “Navalny was already sentenced last year due to political considerations.” The Secretary of State made a statement that “Navalny and his associates are being persecuted for their work to expose corruption among officials.”

The Lefortovo court of Moscow on Tuesday began consideration of a new criminal case against Navalny at a visiting session in a correctional colony in the Vladimir region, where he is serving his sentence.

Navalny is accused of two articles of the Criminal Code – fraud and contempt of court during the libel trial of a veteran of the Great Patriotic War. The fraud case was initiated more than a year ago.

Twice conditionally convicted Alexei Navalny was put on the wanted list for multiple violations of the conditions of serving his sentence in the Yves Rocher case. He was detained on January 17, 2021 at Sheremetyevo Airport after returning from Germany, where he was being treated, and on February 2 of the same year, the court replaced his suspended sentence with a real one.