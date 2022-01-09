Blinken said that the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with means to protect

According to the Secretary of State, “in case of further Russian aggression, NATO will further strengthen.”

The United States will continue to provide Ukraine with defensive military means. This was stated in an interview with CNN on Sunday by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the eve of Russian-American security talks.

“We have clearly stated that we will continue to support Ukraine by providing it with defensive military equipment so that it can defend itself,” he said.

Blinken added that “it is also clear that in the event of further Russian aggression, NATO will further strengthen.”

Recently, there have been allegations in Western countries, as well as in Kiev, about the alleged possible invasion of Russia into Ukraine. The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov called such information an empty and groundless escalation of tension. He stressed that Russia poses no threat to anyone. At the same time, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations to justify such statements and warned that attempts to solve the crisis by force in the south-east of Ukraine would have the most serious consequences. According to him, Moscow is making every possible effort to help Kyiv resolve the conflict in the Donbas, while remaining committed to the Normandy format and the Minsk agreements.