Blinken traveled to Australia to discuss security concerns

This is the first visit of the head of American diplomacy to this country after the formation of the trilateral partnership AUKUS.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has left for Australia, where, according to the Department of State he will take part in a meeting of ministers of the countries of the “Quadrilateral Dialogue” to develop cooperation in the field of maritime security and cybersecurity and at the same time speak out against “aggression and coercion” in the Indo-Pacific region.

The participants of the “Quadrilateral Dialogue” are Australia, India, Japan and the USA.

Blinken’s visit to Australia is his first trip to this country since the announcement in September of the creation of the AUKUS trilateral security partnership, which included Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The partnership includes an agreement to build nuclear submarines for Australia, which is not a member of the Group of Seven, as part of an enhanced deterrence of China’s military expansion in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Secretary Blinken will meet with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and other senior officials to discuss a number of priority issues of a bilateral and global nature,” the Department of State said in a statement.