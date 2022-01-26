Blizzard is working on a new survival simulation game

Blizzard often hears accusations that it has not created anything new for a long time and does not properly develop existing franchises. However, after the information that the company would soon become part of Microsoft, the developers said that they had been working on an unannounced survivor for a long time.

So far, its creators do not tell anything about the new project, instead inviting them to join the development team. However, it is known that we are talking about a completely new intellectual property: Blizzard is creating a new world for PC and consoles. And the published art shows that fantasy will collide with modernity in it.

The head of the company, Mike Ybarra, said that he had already managed to get acquainted with the new game and was delighted with the creative vision of the team. Judging by the fact that he spent “many hours” in the game, the announcement of a survival adventure may take place quite soon.