Bloomberg: Apple AR/VR Headset May Be Delayed Until 2023

We’ve heard multiple times that Apple is working on a mixed reality headset. But it looks like the company has run into problems that could prevent the device from being released.

Bloomberg, citing people familiar with Apple’s plans, writes that it was originally planned to introduce the headset in 2021, but then they decided to postpone the announcement to WWDC 2022, which will be held in June. Now, sources say it’s unlikely.

The reason is that Apple has encountered a number of problems related to overheating, camera performance and software. The device is rumored to have two chips, and Bloomberg believes that at least one of them will be on par with the M1 Pro from the latest MacBook Pro models. It is believed that it is because of him that the device has problems with overheating.

Earlier designs attempted to mitigate temperature issues by using an external processing device that could wirelessly transmit data to the headset. But at one time, former chief design officer Jony Ive (Jony Ive) rejected this idea.

As a result, due to these problems, the company may postpone the announcement to the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023. Apple allegedly informed supply chain partners that the device is unlikely to be released before 2023. But at the same time, LG Innotek should start producing headset cameras as early as the second quarter of this year.

Incidentally, iOS 16, internally codenamed Sydney, will presumably have built-in headset support to lay the groundwork for the device. Bloomberg notes that this means that Apple “could theoretically preview the technical aspects of the headset or its software without showing off the entire device” at this year’s WWDC.