Bob Dylan sold Sony the entire catalog of music he recorded

American singer Bob Dylan in July last year sold the entire catalog of music recorded by him to the Japanese corporation Sony. This was announced by the company’s press service.

“Sony Music Entertainment today [Monday] announced the full acquisition of the entire catalog of Bob Dylan’s recorded music, as well as the rights to several new releases in the future,” the statement said.

According to Variety magazine, the transaction cost ranged from $150 to $200 million.

In December 2020, the copyright to the entire catalog of Bob Dylan’s songs was acquired by the world’s largest recording corporation Universal Music Group. As The New York Times reported, the transaction amount then exceeded $300 million.

Bob Dylan is the recipient of 10 Grammy Awards (1973-2007) and a special Grammy Award for Lifetime Achievement (1991), the Nobel Prize in Literature (2016). He is ranked number one on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the “100 Greatest Artists of All Time.”