Bob Dylan sold Sony the entire catalog of music he recorded

BY Ivan Maltsev
44 Views
Bob Dylan sold Sony the entire catalog of music he recorded

According to Variety magazine, the transaction cost ranged from $150 to $200 million.

American singer Bob Dylan in July last year sold the entire catalog of music recorded by him to the Japanese corporation Sony. This was announced by the company’s press service.

“Sony Music Entertainment today [Monday] announced the full acquisition of the entire catalog of Bob Dylan’s recorded music, as well as the rights to several new releases in the future,” the statement said.

According to Variety magazine, the transaction cost ranged from $150 to $200 million.

In December 2020, the copyright to the entire catalog of Bob Dylan’s songs was acquired by the world’s largest recording corporation Universal Music Group. As The New York Times reported, the transaction amount then exceeded $300 million.

Bob Dylan is the recipient of 10 Grammy Awards (1973-2007) and a special Grammy Award for Lifetime Achievement (1991), the Nobel Prize in Literature (2016). He is ranked number one on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the “100 Greatest Artists of All Time.”

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Ivan Maltsev
The study of political and social problems of different countries of the world. Analysis of large companies on the world market. Observing world leaders in the political arena.
Function: Chief-Editor
E-mail: Great7news@gmail.com
Ivan Maltsev

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send