Boba Fett has appeared in Fortnite

BY Oleg Ceban
Very soon, the series “The Book of Boba Fet” will be released on the screens of gadgets – a spin-off to the series “The Mandalorian”, which will tell about the adventures of a mercenary behind the heads. Especially for this event, the creators of the series sent Bob into the Fortnite universe.

The “Boba Fet” set has been added to the game’s item store, which contains:

  • Boba Fett suit with back decoration Z-6 jetpack.
  • Kyrka “Goofy’s Staff”.
  • Hang glider “Boba Fett’s Ship”.
  • Emotion “Starting the computer”.

The Boba Fet Book series will air on December 29th exclusively on the Disney + streaming platform.

