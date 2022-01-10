Boeing showed the Valkyrie hypersonic drone: he himself changes the flight mode

BY Alexandr Ivanov
Boeing has unveiled an updated concept for the Valkyrie reusable hypersonic unmanned aircraft. This is reported by Air Force Magazine.

Boeing, an aircraft manufacturer from the United States, has demonstrated a new concept for the Valkyrie hypersonic drone. The new model differs from the previous one in a modified design.

Boeing’s previous design, unveiled in 2018, looked more like a 1980s National Aerospace Plane (NASP) concept. The model has a pointed nose and rectangular air intakes, combined under the fuselage. The new version has the shape of a “wavewalker” with a blunt nose, flat fuselage and rounded, separated air intakes.

The artist’s concept art was shown by Air Force Magazine, and the first model was shown at an American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics meeting in San Diego last week. Mark J. Lewis, executive director of the National Defense Industry Association’s Institute for Emerging Technologies, share his views on Boeing’s new concept.

According to him, the new model is a combined cycle aircraft. This means that it can take off from a runway using a gas turbine engine and, upon reaching a sufficient supersonic speed, switch to a hypersonic air-jet flight mode using a scramjet (hypersonic ramjet engine). He added that Boeing’s design “builds on lessons learned from NASA’s X-43 program.”

Author: Alexandr Ivanov
Alexandr Ivanov earned his Licentiate Engineer in Systems and Computer Engineering from the Free International University of Moldova.
