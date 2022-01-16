Borrell and Blinken confirmed EU and U.S. plans to coordinate actions against Russia

The sides reaffirmed their support for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine and stressed the need for Russia to de-escalate the situation.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held telephone talks, during which they confirmed the intention of the parties to coordinate actions on the situation in Ukraine and the approach to Russia. This is stated in the statement of the EU foreign policy service, distributed in Brussels following a telephone conversation.

“High Representative Borrell and Secretary Blinken rejected the Russian initiative to restore spheres of influence in Europe and stressed their determination to continue intensive consultations on this and other issues between the U.S. and the EU, representing a strong, clear and unified transatlantic alliance,” it says.

The document stresses that “close coordination between the European Union and the United States on the latest developments related to Russia and Ukraine continues at the highest level.” “High Representative Borrell and Secretary Blinken reaffirmed support for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine and stressed the need for Russia to de-escalate the situation and fully implement the Minsk agreements. They reviewed the ongoing preparation of deterrence measures and a decisive international reaction with serious consequences for Russia in the event of any further aggression against Ukraine,” it says.

At the same time, the parties reiterated that “the EU and the U.S. remain open to dialogue with Russia, but never at the expense of freedom, sovereignty, independence of the members of the transatlantic community and their partners.”