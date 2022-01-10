Borrell invited the EU countries to develop their security proposals

According to the head of EU diplomacy, the OSCE, not NATO, should have been the main platform for negotiations.

The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrel, invited the foreign ministers of the EU countries to prepare their own separate proposals on European security. This was reported on Monday by The New York Times.

According to the publication, Borrell sent the corresponding letter to the ministers some time ago, although he does not specify when exactly. In the letter, he also notifies colleagues that he initiated contacts with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. In addition, according to Borrell, the OSCE, not NATO, should have been the main platform for negotiations. The head of European diplomacy stressed that these measures should lead to the fact that the voice of European countries will be heard during the development of new security rules on the continent.

However, The New York Times notes, although Borrell stressed that such work should have been carried out in full coordination with NATO, his proposals did not meet with support from all addressees. Some of them were dissatisfied with the EU’s attempt to play supranational functions and formulate foreign policy for individual countries that are members of the association.