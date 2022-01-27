Botticelli’s painting “The Man of Sorrows” was sold at auction for $45.4 million

The buyer’s name is not called.

Sandro Botticelli’s painting “The Man of Sorrows” was sold at auction at Sotheby’s auction house in New York for $45.4 million. This was reported on Thursday by the press service of the trading house.

The painting was painted around 1500. The man of sorrows is a common subject in Western European painting (the image of Christ in a crown of thorns and with instruments of execution), symbolizing the voluntary acceptance of human nature and torment. The painting has been in a private collection since 1963 after it was purchased in the same year at auction for $ 28 thousand.

The bidding lasted about seven minutes. The buyer’s name is not called. Although the price is high enough for a Renaissance work, it does not reach the record of Sotheby’s auctions in this category: in 2021, Sandro Botticelli’s painting “A Young Man Holding a Roundel” was sold for $92.2 million.

