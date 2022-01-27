Brad Pitt is credited with an affair with a 35-year-old singer

The actor managed to hide his relationship for almost six months.

Brad Pitt’s personal life is the subject of the closest attention of journalists. However, after his divorce from Angelina Jolie, he still has not revealed any of his new relationships. However, the desire to remain in the shadows is quite understandable — after all, the future chosen one of the actor will certainly be compared with his ex-wife. And it’s not pleasant enough.

The other day, journalists of The Sun found out that Brad has a fairly close relationship with Swedish singer Lykke Li. The 35-year-old artist, remembered for her tracks for the Twilight saga, lives three minutes from Pitt’s house. This, according to insiders, became the ideal ground for a novel.

“They meet secretly and it suits everyone. Brad and Lykke managed to hide their relationship because they live practically in neighboring houses,” the source said in an interview with reporters. He also noted that these relations began in the middle of last year.

Recall that in December last year, insiders from the actor’s entourage insisted that his heart was free. “He wants to find a special person with whom he can be for a long time,” sources said at the time, clarifying that meeting a suitable chosen one for Pitt is a real test. “Understand, the paparazzi catch him even when he just goes to the store for coffee. What kind of dates can we talk about? This is too difficult a process for him,” the insiders explained.