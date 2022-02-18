Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over the sale of a stake in the winery to a businessman from Russia

According to the actor, there was an agreement between the former spouses not to sell their shares without the knowledge of the partner.

American actor Brad Pitt has sued his ex-wife, actress Angelina Jolie, accusing her of selling a share in their joint winery to a Russian businessman without his knowledge. This was reported by the TMZ portal with reference to court documents.

According to the portal, we are talking about the French winery Chateau Miraval, which Pitt and Jolie, who were in a relationship at that time, acquired in 2008. According to Pitt, there was an agreement between them not to sell their shares in the winery without the knowledge of the partner.

In 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from the actor, and last summer decided to sell her share in the winery to an “unnamed buyer.” In September, Pitt said he would not oppose the sale, provided he personally approved the buyer’s candidacy. However, in October, Pitt found out that his ex-wife had sold a stake in the winery to a subsidiary of the alcoholic beverage company Stoli Group, which, according to TMZ, is managed by Russian entrepreneur Yuri Shefler.

Pitt insists that Jolie deliberately hid the details of the transaction from him, and through the court demands to cancel it, as well as to cover the damage caused to him, the amount of which is not given. According to the actor, the sale of a stake in the winery “brought chaos” to his ability to manage the business.