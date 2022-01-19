Britain to lift most coronavirus restrictions

British Prime Minister Johnson promised to cancel COVID-passports and the mask regime in the country.

The UK authorities have decided to cancel most of the epidemiological restrictions imposed against the background of the spread of the Omicron strain of coronavirus in the country. This was stated by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson, speaking in the House of Commons, reports Reuters.

The head of government clarified that it is planned to cancel vaccine passports, the requirement to wear masks in public places and transport and to transfer some employees to remote work.

British media previously noted that Johnson is going to cancel coronavirus restrictions amid a scandal with parties at his residence on Downing Street during lockdown in the spring of 2020. It is assumed that in this way the politician intends to return the support of society.