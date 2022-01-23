Britney Spears’ father will appear in court on charges of spying on the singer and embezzling her money

Over 13 years of guardianship, James has spent more than $36 million of his daughter’s fortune, and now he will have to answer for it. An American court sided with Britney and accused her father of embezzling her money and spying on her.

Deadline reports that at the last meeting, a former FBI agent said that the singer’s father often abused his position. “During his guardianship, Mr. Spears abused his position to enrich himself and his loved ones. He often did this at the expense of his daughter and contrary to her interests and well-being, which, on the contrary, he had to protect,” he said.

In addition, Jamie Spears resorted to the services of the security firm Black Box for illegal surveillance of his daughter, and also spent $ 6.3 million on his cooking show Cookin’ Cruzin’ and Chaos with Jamie Spears, which belonged to the singer.