Britney Spears was invited to the U.S. Congress

In the USA, they decided to finalize the guardianship laws after the story of singer Britney Spears.

American singer Britney Spears was invited to Congress to discuss the guardianship of Jamie Spears’ father over the star, the artist told about this on her Instagram account.

She published a letter signed by Congressmen Charlie Crist and Eric Swalwell. “Your story and path to justice will inspire and empower many others who have been unjustly silenced,” it says. 40-year-old Spears admitted that she feels heard. The politicians invited the actress to meet and congratulated her on her victory in the custody case. They added that they followed the process and identified “holes in the law” on guardianship and guardianship. The United States needs to finalize the guardianship laws, they concluded.

“To this end, we would like to personally invite you and your lawyer to meet with us in Congress at a time convenient for both sides,” the letter says.