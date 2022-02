A few days after Prince Charles received a positive test for COVID-19, his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles also fell ill.

“Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating,” Clarence House said in an official statement.

It should be noted that recently Prince Charles again received a positive test for COVID-19. In March 2020, he was already suffering from the disease in a mild form.