Canada declared the unacceptability of Russia’s attack on Ukraine

After the annexation of the Ukrainian Crimea, Canada began to adhere to a tough policy towards Russia.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Ottawa is working with allies to convey to Russia that the continuation of aggression against Ukraine is unacceptable.

“We are afraid of an armed conflict in Ukraine. We are very concerned about the position of the Russian government and the fact that it is sending soldiers to the Ukrainian border,” Trudeau said, speaking at a press conference.

Canada is home to a large and influential Ukrainian community. After the annexation of Crimea, Canada adheres to a hard line in relations with Russia.

“We are working together with our international partners and colleagues to clarify that Russian aggression and further incursions into Ukraine are absolutely unacceptable,” Trudeau said. He added that Canada relies on diplomacy, sanctions and full-scale international pressure on Russia.

Earlier, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said that at the appropriate time Ottawa will decide on the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Trudeau stressed that any decision would be based on the interests of the Ukrainian people.