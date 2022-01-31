Canada temporarily withdraws part of the staff from the Embassy in Kyiv

This was stated by the Canadian Foreign Ministry against the background of the confrontation in connection with the concentration of Russian troops near the borders of Ukraine.

Canada will temporarily withdraw the staff of its embassy in Kyiv, performing functions without which the embassy’s activities can be continued, as well as the remaining family members of diplomats.

The Canadian Foreign Ministry said this amid the ongoing confrontation over the concentration of Russian troops near the borders of Ukraine.

“While we continue to monitor the situation closely, the safety of Canadians remains our top priority. Our officials are ready to provide consular assistance to Canadian citizens, if necessary,” the ministry said in a statement.

The embassy in Kyiv remains open, the message says.

A few days ago, Canada announced that it would strengthen the embassy team with experts in the field of security, conflict management, democratic reforms and consular services.

“Together they will strengthen our diplomatic potential and allow us to continue … to respond to the developing situation in the interests of supporting Ukraine,” the official Ottawa emphasizes.