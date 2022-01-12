Canada will introduce a tax for the unvaccinated from COVID-19

BY Ivan Maltsev
The authorities of Quebec, Canada’s most populous province, wanted to introduce a tax for residents of the region who refuse vaccination against COVID-19.

During the briefing, Quebec Prime Minister Francois Legault said that the details of this project are being finalized. The scope of its application will not affect citizens who have medical contraindications against vaccination. According to Legault, the amount of the fee for refusal of vaccination will be at least 100 Canadian dollars (79.5 U.S. dollars).

Anti-vaxxers, according to the Quebec authorities, become a financial burden for other people. According to Carolyn Ells, a professor of medicine and medical sciences at McGill University in Canada, interviewed by Reuters, the tax is an excessive step. She noted that restrictions on access to entertainment and workplaces continue to show their effectiveness in the fight against coronavirus.

