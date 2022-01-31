Canadian Prime Minister infected with coronavirus

BY Ivan Maltsev
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus. He announced this on Monday on his Twitter page.

“This morning I received a positive test result for COVID-19,” the message says. “I feel good, and this week I will continue to work remotely in accordance with the recommendations of public health authorities.”

Trudeau also urged people to get vaccinated.

Earlier it was reported that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family left their capital residence on Saturday evening for security reasons in connection with protests against coronavirus restrictions. At the end of last week, Trudeau also announced that he was leaving for five-day quarantine due to the fact that one of his children had contracted COVID-19.

A large-scale protest against coronavirus restrictions, initiated by Canadian truckers, began in the Canadian capital on January 29. The Ottawa police still do not report the number of participants in the demonstration on the first day. On Saturday afternoon, judging by the crowded streets in the city center, the number of protesters was comparable in number to the celebration of Canada Day, when up to 50 thousand people gather in the center of the Canadian capital. On Sunday, according to law enforcement agencies, at least 10 thousand people could protesters gather in the city center, but exact figures as of Sunday evening were not reported.

