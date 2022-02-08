Canadians protesting against COVID restrictions blocked the bridge between Canada and the USA

BY Ivan Maltsev
Only one lane is open for traffic.

Traffic on the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor (Ontario) and Detroit (Michigan) is almost completely blocked on the Canadian side. This was reported by the CBC TV channel.

According to him, Canadians protesting against coronavirus restrictions blocked traffic with trucks, pickups and cars. Only one lane is open for traffic, along which you can get from the USA to Canada. The protesters told the TV channel that in this way they support truckers protesting in Ottawa.

The Ambassador Bridge is the busiest road from Canada to the United States. There are police officers on the spot who are trying to restore traffic. It is still possible to get from Canada to the USA through a car tunnel.

The protest action initiated by Canadian truckers began in Ottawa on January 29. The demonstrators demand that federal and regional authorities lift all restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to police, more than 5,000 people took part in the protests last weekend, and 1,000 trucks and other vehicles were also involved.

