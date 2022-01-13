Cancer death rate in the U.S. has dropped by a third since 1991

According to experts, an important factor was the reduction in the number of smokers.

The risk of dying from cancer in the United States has decreased by almost a third in three decades due to early diagnosis, more effective treatment and a decrease in the number of smokers, according to an analysis by experts.

The death rate from cancer among men and women by 2019 has decreased by 32 percent compared to the peak reached in 1991, according to a report by the American Cancer Society.

We are talking about preventing about 3.5 million deaths.

“This success is largely due to the fact that fewer people started smoking, which led to a decrease in the incidence of lung cancer and other cancers associated with smoking,” the authors of the report note, adding that lung cancer causes more deaths than other oncological diseases.

At the same time, the decline in mortality is happening faster and faster. In the 1990s, the risk of death from cancer decreased by 1 percent per year. In the period from 2015 to 2019, this indicator decreased twice as fast, by about 2 percent per year.

“The accelerating decline in the mortality rate shows the power of prevention, screening, early diagnosis, treatment and demonstrates our common capabilities to approach a world in which there is no cancer,” the society’s report says.