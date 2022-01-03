Cancer deaths rise to 10 million and cases to 23 million

American scientists found that from 2010 to 2019, the number of diseases, deaths from cancer increased to 23 million cases, in deaths from cancer – up to 10 million.The results of the study are published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

In the early 2010s, 8.7 million people fell ill with various types of cancer, and the total number of deaths from cancer was 8.29 million. In a new study, scientists from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine in the United States have found out how situation in recent years. They published their findings in the authoritative medical journal JAMA Oncology.

It turned out that by 2019 the number of cases of the disease had grown to 23 million, and the death rate from cancer rose to 10 million. Despite this, the global age-standardized mortality and morbidity rates declined by 1.1% and 5.9%, respectively.

In the course of the study, scientists assessed the growth trends in cancer globally in 204 countries. It turned out that in terms of mortality in 2019, cancer was second only to cardiovascular diseases among 22 groups of diseases and injuries in the world.

The most aggressive types of cancer were diseases of the trachea, bronchi and lungs, as well as cancer of the colon and rectum. Oncology of the stomach, breast and liver is also among the leaders. Lung cancer has also become one of the leading causes of death in 27 countries for women and 119 countries for men.