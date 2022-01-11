Cat litter box clay traps methane gas from the air. It will slow down global warming

A team at MIT has demonstrated a new way to remove methane from the air using ordinary clay: usually used for cat litter.

Methane is emitted in large quantities in agriculture, due to the thawing of permafrost, and also as a by-product of processing and transportation of natural gas.

Compared to carbon dioxide, methane is 81 times more efficient at capturing heat from the atmosphere.

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology talked about their new approach using zeolite clays – these are ordinary porous mineral structures. The material is often used as a cat litter absorbent. The team found that treating the zeolite with copper would result in a material that is very effective in pulling methane out of the ambient air.

To test this idea in the laboratory, the researchers placed particles of copper-treated zeolite into a reaction tube and passed air containing various concentrations of methane through it. Methane levels ranged from two parts per million (ppm) to 2%. This content covers a range of ambient air methane levels.

As a result, the zeolite was able to capture and convert 100% of the methane in the pipe when heated to 310 ° C. This method works at much lower concentrations in order to function under normal conditions.