CDC experts link COVID-19 and diabetes risk in children

CDC experts examined US health insurance databases. They found that diabetes was diagnosed more often in children who had had COVID-19.

A new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that children who recovered from COVID-19 are more likely to develop diabetes than those without a history of viral infection. Preliminary results need to be verified, and researchers are calling for further study of the link between SARS-CoV-2 and diabetes.

CDC experts reviewed two large databases of companies that provide health insurance services in the United States. From March 2020 to June 2021, researchers looked at how often people under 18 were diagnosed with diabetes. They compared rates among those who suffered from COVID-19 and those who did not become infected with the new type of coronavirus.

After examining data from 1.5 million children, the researchers found that diabetes was 166% more common in patients with COVID-19 compared with those without a history of infection. In the second dataset, which had 900,000 patient records, the increase in diabetes diagnoses was only 30%.

Researchers who did not work on this new report quickly noted that they did not trust the new data. Walid Gelad of the University of Pittsburgh noted that experts do not consider other factors that explain the increased rates of diabetes in the COVID-19 cohort. However, this is not the first time researchers have found a link between COVID-19 and diabetes. So, at the beginning of the pandemic, the growing number of unconfirmed reports linking new diagnoses of diabetes with COVID-19 infection prompted a group of researchers to create the CoviDIAB project. This international registry tracks the prevalence of diabetes diagnoses following coronavirus infection.