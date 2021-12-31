CDC urged to avoid traveling on cruise liners due to COVID-19

The agency’s warning was another blow to the cruise industry.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urged people to avoid traveling on cruise liners regardless of vaccination status, while the daily incidence rates of COVID-19 in the United States are reaching record levels due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

This warning was another blow to the cruise industry, which resumed operations only in June after months of suspension of flights due to the pandemic.

On Thursday, the CDC raised the classification of epidemiological danger for cruise liners to the highest level, citing reports of COVID-19 outbreaks during cruises.

Shares of Carnival cruise companies, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Royal Caribbean Group lost about 1 percent of their value after the CDC report.

“The CDC’s decision to raise the threat level for cruises is particularly perplexing, given that cases detected on cruise liners invariably account for a very small proportion of the total number of people on board,” said the International Association of Cruise Lines.