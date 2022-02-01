CDC warns against travel to Mexico, Brazil and Singapore due to COVID-19

BY Ivan Maltsev
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States has included 12 more countries in the list of states and territories with a high risk of coronavirus infection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States (CDC) recommended refraining from traveling to 12 more countries due to the high level of coronavirus infection, among them were: Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Ecuador, Kosovo, the Philippines and Paraguay.

To date, the CDC refers about 130 countries and territories to the “fourth level of risk,” which means that the chances of contracting coronavirus when traveling there are extremely high. They also include Russia and Ukraine. On Monday, Anguilla, French Guiana, Moldova and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines were also ranked among the states and territories of the “fourth level of risk.”

The U.S. Department of State, in accordance with the CDC data, has also updated its recommendations for Americans traveling abroad and urged to refrain from traveling to Mexico and other countries.

Since mid-December, the U.S. government, citing the spread of the omicron coronavirus strain, has added more than 60 countries and territories to the list of places to avoid traveling to.

At the same time, the restrictions on travel to eight South African countries, in particular South Africa, previously established due to the omicron strain, were lifted.

