Celine Dion canceled concerts due to health problems

Singer Celine Dion announced the cancellation of about 20 of her concerts due to health problems.

Canadian singer Celine Dion has canceled about 20 concerts in North America due to recent health problems. She announced this on her Twitter page.

“I really hoped that by this time I would be better, but I guess I just have to be patient and follow the regimen that doctors prescribe for me,” said the 53-year-old actress. It is noted that the woman is worried about frequent muscle spasms.

In a press release published by the singer, it says that she is forced to cancel previously scheduled concerts from March 9 to April 22, 2022 for the sake of restoring her health. All money for purchased tickets will be refunded.

It is known that performances in Europe as part of a world tour in support of the singer’s latest album Courage have not yet been canceled. They are scheduled from May 25.